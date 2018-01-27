Sakamoto leads Japanese women in 4 Continents sweep

Gold medalist Kaori Sakamoto (C) of Japan , silver medalist Mai Mihara (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Satoko Miyahara of Japan celebrate after the Four Continents Championships in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday night.

figure skating

Kaori Sakamoto came from behind to capture the women's gold medal on Friday and lead a Japanese sweep in the Four Continents Championships.

Despite the 1-2-3 finish, it was a day of both promise and disappointment for Japan's women figure skaters two weeks ahead of the Pyongchang Olympics, where Sakamoto and Satoko Miyahara, who started the day in first place only to finish third, will compete.

Starting the day in second place, Sakamoto won the free skate with 142.87 points to finish with a 214.21 total. Mai Mihara was second in the free program and overall with 210.57, while Miyahara finished with 207.02.

"Last March here in the junior worlds, I skated perfect short and free programs. It's a good venue for me, and I came in with that in mind," Sakamoto said.

"For the Olympics, I want to train in order to be perfect in both the short and free programs and deliver a performance I'm satisfied with."

Mihara, who did not earn one of Japan's two women's berths to Pyeongchang, was buoyant with her results.

"To finish second is quite a thrill for me," she said. "I under-rotated a jump and lost some points, but to do this, considering how little practice time I've been able to get in, is a tremendous confidence boost."

Miyahara said she'd come to Taipei in a funk and hadn't shaken it.

"Since I came here, I've lacked confidence and that was the biggest cause of my mistakes," she said.

In pairs, North Korea's Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, who on Saturday were approved to compete in Pyeongchang, finished third behind America's Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea.

