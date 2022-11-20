Kim edges Sakamoto for NHK Trophy; Uno wins men's gold

Gold medalist Kim Ye-lim of South Korea, center, silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, left, and bronze medalist Rion Sumiyoshi of Japan, hold their countries' flags while posing for a photo after the award ceremony for the women's free program in the Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy in Sapporo, on Saturday.

World champion Kaori Sakamoto was narrowly beaten to the women's title by South Korea's Kim Ye Lim at the NHK Trophy on Saturday, with Rion Sumiyoshi rounding out the podium for Japan.

Sakamoto earned the highest free skate score of 133.80 at Makomanai Sekisuiheim Ice Arena, but her total of 201.87 left her just adrift of Kim, who claimed her maiden victory on figure skating's Grand Prix circuit with 204.49.

The winner last year in Tokyo, Sakamoto cleanly landed a series of jumps including a triple lutz and a triple flip-double toe loop combination, but she lost vital points by turning a triple loop into a single.

"Even though it was a little frustrating, I did the best I could in the moment, so I'm happy about that," Beijing Winter Olympic bronze medalist Sakamoto said.

Short program winner Kim touched the ice with her hand on a triple flip and fell on a combination attempt, but she was otherwise solid throughout her free skate incorporating multiple triple jumps.

"I can't believe I got first place at a Grand Prix series. I'm so happy and I'm going to cry," said Kim, who scored 132.27 for her free skate.

Sumiyoshi totaled 193.12 to earn her second straight Grand Prix bronze, having finished third in her debut on the circuit at the Grand Prix de France earlier this month.

In pairs, Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara cruised to their second Grand Prix gold, totaling 216.16 to finish 28.67 ahead of Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe in second. Canada's Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar took bronze with 175.65.

Japan's Sota Yamamoto leads compatriot Shoma Uno, the reigning world champion, heading into the men's free skate.

In the men's event, world champion Shoma Uno successfully defended his men's title, beating short program winner Sota Yamamoto in a 1-2 finish for Japan.

Uno scored 188.10 for his free skate to total 279.76 at Makomanai Sekisuiheim Ice Arena, finishing 21.91 ahead of Yamamoto, who claimed his second straight silver medal on the Grand Prix circuit. South Korea's Cha Jun Hwan took bronze with 254.76.

Beijing Winter Olympic bronze medalist Uno only gave himself a passing grade for a clean routine heavy on quadruple jumps, including a quad loop and a quad toe loop-double toe loop combination.

"I somehow made it through this meet," said Uno, whose free skate and total scores were both season bests. "I'm just glad that I am able to get through to the (Grand Prix) Final with this result."

Yamamoto fell twice on his way to the sixth-best segment score of 161.36, but his strong short program ensured another trip to the podium following his silver at the Grand Prix de France earlier this month.

"I was concentrating on my performance but made a few mistakes," Yamamoto said. "I'm really happy with the result, but I still have a way to go. I will do my best while aiming for a more complete performance."

© KYODO