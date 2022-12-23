Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Top pair to miss Japan national championships after flight delay, lost baggage

TOKYO

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the first Japanese figure skaters to win the Grand Prix Final pairs title, will miss this week's national championships due to a delayed flight and lost baggage while traveling from their training base in Canada, the Japan Skating Federation said Thursday.

The nationals starting Friday in Osaka double as the final qualification round for the world championships next March in Saitama. But the JSF said it will consider choosing those who have "placed in the top three at the world championships" and could not take part in the nationals for "an unavoidable reason."

The pair came second at the worlds last season before winning the Grand Prix Final in Turin on Dec 9.

"Even if the boots arrive, it's impossible to safely do lifts having not been on the ice for four days," said Kihara as he spoke to media at the nationals' venue, Towa Pharmaceutical Ractab Dome.

Miura said she was "really disappointed" as they had been "shaping up for the nationals."

