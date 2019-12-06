Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Fiji holds off Japan to open Dubai Sevens

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Fiji began a rugby sevens season that culminates with the defense of its Olympics title by holding off Tokyo Games host team Japan 24-17 to open the Dubai Sevens on Thursday.

Fiji led only 10-5 at halftime, then brothers Isoa Tabu and Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored a minute apart to make it 24-5. Their third sibling, Kavekini Tabu, made his series debut and received a yellow card.

Moments later, Japan's Yoshikazu Fujita and Kippei Ishida crossed to close the gap to seven but they ran out of time.

South Africa, under the new captaincy of Siviwe Soyizwapi, came from 12-5 down against Kenya to win 17-12, Seabelo Senatla scoring the winning try.

There were also wins for last year's finalists, New Zealand and the United States, England, and Australia, which gave a late debut against Scotland to Trae Williams. He switched to rugby in May from athletics, where he had a 100-meter personal best of 10.10 seconds, faster than American wing Carlin Isles, who is often touted as the fastest man in rugby.

