Fiji beats U.S. to reach Pacific Nations Cup final

Fiji's Frank Lomani, center, scores try against Cory Daniel of the U.S, during the semifinal of the Pacific Nations Cup rugby match at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

rugby union

Fiji stretched its Pacific Nations Cup rugby defense to the final after topping the United States by a hard-fought 22-3 on Saturday.

The U.S. started and finished well but wasn't clinical, while Fiji dominated the second and third quarters to put their first meeting in 10 years beyond doubt in a humid Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

Japan and Samoa meet in the second semifinal in the same stadium on Sunday to decide who plays Fiji in the final next weekend in Osaka.

Fiji moved up a gear after the water break midway through the first half. Flanker Meli Derenalagi was denied a try by Eagles No. 8 Thomas Tu'avao, but Fiji leveled with a penalty by the inventive Caleb Muntz.

Fiji forced an attacking lineout but the U.S. stole the throw-in. But Fiji tacklers backpedalled the U.S. and they blew the Americans off a tryline ruck for No. 8 Elia Canakaivala to score. Muntz's conversion made it 10-3 after an even first half.

The U.S. scrum was under pressure that wouldn't ease until the last quarter but its scrambling defense was keeping it in the game.

That was until wing Vuate Karawalevu slipped a tackle and two passes later Canakaivata swan-dived to his second try.

While captain and hooker Tevita Ikanivere was in the sin-bin for a dangerous clearout, teammate Ilaisa Droasese broke on the left wing and replacement prop Peni Ravai rumbled down the right touch and looked set to score. But Ravai, in his 50th test, tripped himself and Karawalevu was on hand to give scrumhalf Frank Lomani the third and last try.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.