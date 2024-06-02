Fijian Drua, Melbourne Rebels qualify for the Super Rugby playoffs, eliminating Crusaders

rugby union

The Fijian Drua have qualified for the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals for the second consecutive year after scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half Saturday to beat the Melbourne Rebels 40-19 in the last round of the regular season.

The win clinches seventh place for the Drua while forcing the seven-time defending champion Crusaders out of the playoffs for the first time in a decade. The Christchurch-based Crusaders moved up to eighth place after beating Moana Pasifika 43-10 on Friday for their fourth win of the season.

The Drua now have leap-frogged the Rebels and Crusaders to move into seventh. The Rebels will go into the playoffs for the first time in their 14-year-history in eighth place.

But it’s a somber achievement. Rugby Australia announced on Thursday, the day the Rebels traveled to Fiji, that they will not renew the Rebels’ license to play in Super Rugby next season because of financial instability.

Saturday’s match was the Rebels last regular season match in Super Rugby and the club will cease to exist as soon as their playoff run ends.

The Crusaders needed the Rebels to beat or draw with the Drua to progress to the playoffs themselves.

The club issued a statement announcing a review of the season as soon as the match in Fiji ended and with it the Crusaders' hopes.

“Our review is focused on performance and ensures we don’t make any rash decisions," the statement from chief executive Colin Mainsbridge said. "We want the team and organization to operate to the standard we expect and every opportunity to improve is looked at,” the statement said

The Rebels had been in seventh place going into the match against the Drua but the Drua took a bonus point for a six tries to three win to move level with them on 26 points. The Drua move ahead of the Rebels on the table because they have won six matches during the regular season and the Rebels only five.

The Rebels led 14-5 after a penalty try and a try to winger Andrew Kellaway in the 12th and 13th minutes. Drua scrumhalf Frank Lomani, returning from a six-week suspension for elbowing a Rebels player when the teams met earlier in the season, kicked the ball out of the back of the Rebels’ scrum as they attempted a pushover try.

He did so from an offside position, receiving a yellow card and conceding a penalty try.

The Drua rallied with a try to Ilaisa Droasese to make the score 14-12 before the Rebels went ahead 19-12 with a try to lock Josh Canham.

Iosefo Masi scored a try for the Drua to level the score at 19-19 at halftime. The Drua then rocked the Rebels with three quick tries at the start of the second half to build their 40-19 lead.

Selestino Ravutaumada scored the first immediately after the re-start, winger Waqa Nalaga scored his second of the match after the opening the scoring in the seventh minute and Lomani atoned with a try in the 52nd minute.

Masi had a giant influence on the match for his ability to break tackles and make meters after the collision which helped to set up tries for his outside backs.

