Fils saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French Japan Open final

tennis

By Andrew McKIRDY

France's Arthur Fils came back from a match point down to win the Japan Open with a "crazy" 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over countryman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Fils, the world number 24, came back from the brink in the second set to edge his Paris Olympics doubles partner in 3hr 4min in Tokyo.

It gave the 20-year-old Fils his third career title and second this year, following his success in Hamburg.

"The final was crazy -- we are close friends and I knew he was going to play an unbelievable match," said Fils, who became the youngest winner in Tokyo in more than 40 years. "It was very tough. Tennis can change in one second. I won today but I could have lost as well."

Humbert, the world number 19, lost a final for the first time in his career, having won the previous six.

He was bidding to become the first player in ATP tour history to win his first seven finals.

Fils said it was "nice to share the moment" with Humbert in the first all-French final on the ATP tour in four years.

"We are very close -- he is more like a big brother because he is a little bit older," said Fils. "He helps me a lot on the court and off it. We have a very good relationship."

Fils admitted that he had a lucky escape when he faced match point in the second-set tiebreak. He survived it to level the match before breaking Humbert for a 5-3 lead in the final set, leaving him serving for the championship.

He clinched the victory on his first match point with an ace down the centre before collapsing to the ground.

"I saved the match point in the tie-break with a crazy backhand -- it was probably the best one I hit during all week," said Fils. "I'm just very happy with the way I dealt with the second set."

Fils knocked out top seed and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz in the first round in Tokyo.

He also came through grueling matches against defending champion Ben Shelton and number six seed Holger Rune to reach the final.

"When I lost the first set today, physically it was very tough, very demanding," said Fils. "Now I have to recover because I'm playing in Shanghai in two or three days."

