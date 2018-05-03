Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Final venues set for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Paralympics

TOKYO

All venues for Tokyo's Olympics and Paralympics in 2020 have been set with the approval of the sites for soccer matches.

Tokyo organizers say soccer will be played at seven venues: Tokyo Stadium, Sapporo Dome, Miyagi Stadium, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Saitama Stadium, Yokohama Stadium, and the new Olympic stadium in Tokyo.

Organizers announced late Wednesday the final venue locations after getting approval from the International Olympic Committee.

Organizers say they will use 43 venues. They are made up of 25 existing facilities, 10 temporary venues, and eight new venues that will be permanent.

Japan will spend about $20 billion to put on the Olympics with about 70 percent coming from the public sector.

