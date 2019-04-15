Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Finland thought they had won the Women's Ice Hockey World Championships only to have a goal ruled out and then lose on penalties Photo: Lehtikuva/AFP
sports

Finnish heartbreak as U.S. win women's ice hockey world title

By Mikko Stig
ESPOO, Finland

Hosts Finland came up agonisingly short in their bid to become the first nation from outside North America to win the women's ice hockey world championship on Sunday, losing to the United States on penalties.

The Scandinavians thought they had grabbed a sudden-death winner during overtime, only for it to be ruled out after a video review despite the home players having already celebrated and thrown their helmets onto the ice.

The final in Espoo instead went to penalties, with the Americans triumphing 2-1.

It was the first time since the inaugural edition of the championship in 1990 that the final was not played between the U.S. and Canada.

The Canadians had to settle for bronze, thrashing Russia 7-0.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

