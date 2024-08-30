First Paris Paralympics medals won as French fans roar on swimmer

The first medals were won at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday, with swimmer Ugo Didier collecting the host nation's first gold in euphoric scenes at La Defense Arena.

Didier, who was born with clubbed feet and reduced use of his legs, won the 400m freestyle event in the S9 category and was roared home by French supporters in a manner that brought to mind the scenes when Leon Marchand took quadruple Olympic gold.

Didier, 22, timed 4 minutes, 12.55 seconds to finish a second and a half ahead of Simone Barlaam of Italy.

Medals were also on offer in track cycling, swimming, table tennis and taekwondo.

The action started too in archery, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, badminton, goalball -- a form of soccer for the visually impaired but played with hands -- and boccia, a version of bowls.

In the pool, Brazilian star Gabrielzinho also won gold. The 22-year-old, who has no arms or hands and his legs are atrophied, claimed the men's 100m backstroke S2 title.

In men's wheelchair basketball, reigning champions USA and the pretenders to their title, Great Britain, were quick to get their first wins.

The Americans had a hard-fought 66-56 victory against Spain while Britain, the bronze medalists three years ago in Tokyo, beat Germany 76-55.

Britain, who finished second in the medals table behind China at the 2020 Paralympics, made a winning start to the defense of their men's wheelchair rugby title, beating world champions Australia 58-55.

Paralympic powerhouses China dominated the last Paralympics in Tokyo with 96 golds and have again sent a strong team. Chinese riders Zhangyu Li and Xiaomei Wang won golds in track cycling in early action in Paris.

