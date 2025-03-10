First World Cup win for Truppe in Are as Shiffrin breaks another record

Katharina Truppe took her first World Cup victory in the slalom in Are

skiing

Austrian skier Katharina Truppe won the World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden on Sunday, while Mikaela Shiffrin broke the all-time World Cup podium record by taking third place.

The 29-year-old American was leading after the first run, 0.43 seconds ahead of German Lena Duerr, with Austria's Katharina Liensberger a further 0.09 seconds behind in third.

It was Truppe, however, who burst through from sixth position, 0.91 seconds behind Shiffrin on first run, to post the third best time in the second run and claim her first World Cup victory.

"I'm a little bit speechless because I was just so nervous at the start. But I was much more nervous when I was sitting in the red chair," said the 29-year-old Truppe who has four previous podiums to her name.

"It's just wow. When it was fixed that I was on the podium I thought 'oh God, yes'. But my first victory, it's crazy, I have goosebumps on my body. It is unbelievable."

Truppe has shown a new confidence of late since producing an outstanding slalom run in Saalbach, which helped Austria take bronze in the team combined at the recent world championships.

"I didn't expect it this season because it is not easy for me to go on slalom and find some lines and some spirit but today was the day," said Truppe.

"It was a tough race. It wasn't easy, especially because the light was not so good, and the slope, but I was fighting. I will enjoy it and will soak up all this emotion."

Truppe finished 0.05sec ahead of compatriot Liensberger with Shiffrin third, 0.19 seconds off the pace.

It marked the American's 156th podium finish to give her the record outright, one more than the 155 she shared with Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

Last month Shiffrin, who is battling back from an abdominal puncture suffered during a crash in Killington last November, became the first skier, male or female, to claim 100 World Cup wins.

"There are so many discussions about different numbers," said Shiffrin, playing down the latest record.

Neither of the two leading contenders for the slalom small globe, Croatian Zrinka Ljutic and Switzerland's Camille Rast, had a day to remember as they finished 10th and 11th respectively.

Ljutic leads Rast by 41 points in the discipline standings, while overall leader Federica Brignone and second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami did not compete.

© 2025 AFP