No coach: Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2021 French Open Photo: AFP/File
Fissette calls halt to coaching Naomi Osaka

PARIS

Belgian tennis coach Wim Fissette said on Wednesday he was calling a halt to working with Japan's four-time Grand Slam title winner Naomi Osaka.

The two teamed-up at the end of 2019 and together won the 2020 U.S. Open and Australian Open in 2021.

"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the champion she has become," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it's been incredible to play a part in that journey.

"Thank you @naomiosaka I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter."

Since winning her fourth major in Melbourne last year, Osaka, the world's biggest earning female sports star, had endured a rollercoaster career.

She withdrew from the 2021 French Open after refusing to take part in mandatory media commitments and revealed she had been battling long-term depression.

The former world number one has slipped to 84 in the rankings and hasn't played since a first round exit at the French Open in May.

She is scheduled to return to the tour at San Jose next month.

Fissette previously worked with a host of other Grand Slam title winners such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simon Halep and Angelique Kerber.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

