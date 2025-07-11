Fly-half Edwards to make first start for Wales against Japan

Wales will be looking to end their record 18-game losing run when they face Japan in Kobe on Saturday

rugby union

Fly-half Dan Edwards will make his first start for Wales after interim head coach Matt Sherratt named his team Thursday for the second test against Japan in Kobe on Saturday.

Ospreys' Edwards replaces Sam Costelow at number 10 for his third cap as Wales look to avenge their 24-19 defeat to Japan last week in Kitakyushu.

It was Wales' 18th straight loss, extending a record for a Tier One country in the professional era.

Sherratt made four changes to his starting line-up, with Freddie Thomas coming in at lock after Ben Carter was ruled out following a head injury in the first minute of last week's game.

Aaron Wainwright replaces Taulupe Faletau at No.8 in a side again captained by hooker Dewi Lake. Archie Griffin takes over at tighthead prop from Keiron Assiratti.

Uncapped trio Christian Coleman, Reuben Morgan-Williams and Keelan Giles were all named on the bench.

Wales (15-1):

Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Kieran Hardy; Aaron Wainwright, Josh Macleod, Alex Mann; Teddy Williams, Freddie Thomas; Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (capt), Nicky Smith.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Gareth Thomas, Christian Coleman, James Ratti, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Keelan Giles.

