 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England fly-half George Ford Image: AFP/File
rugby union

Fly-half George Ford to miss England tour to Japan, New Zealand

0 Comments
LONDON

George Ford has been ruled out of England's tour to Japan and New Zealand because of an Achilles injury, rugby chiefs announced on Sunday.

Ford, 31, started at fly-half throughout this year's Six Nations but, having completed the club season with Sale, it has been decided he needs time to recover from the pre-existing condition.

"Naturally we're disappointed that George won't be with us in Japan and New Zealand, but, following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action," said England head coach Steve Borthwick.

"George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can."

England face Japan in Tokyo on June 22 before heading to New Zealand to play two tests against the All Blacks.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel