Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Leopard Racing's Dennis Foggia celebrating his first win Photo: AFP
motorcycle racing

Foggia wins maiden MotoGP in Czech Republic

0 Comments
By JOE KLAMAR
BRNO, Czech Republic

Italy's Dennis Foggia of Honda won his first motorcycle Grand Prix in Brno on Sunday while second placed Albert Arenas extended his world championship lead.

The 19-year-old Foggia, a product of Valentino Rossi's VR46 academy, while Arenas of KTM is still limping heavily after his fall two weeks ago.

A second Honda rider, the Japanese Ai Ogura, came third for his second podium of the season.

The motorcycling caravan heads to Austria for two events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on August 16 and 23.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel