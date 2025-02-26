Football Australia slams 'unacceptable' remarks about Matildas by radio host

Football Australia condemned Wednesday "inappropriate and unacceptable" remarks by a radio host about their women's team and urged more respectful commentary on women's sport.
Marty Sheargold was widely criticized after saying on nationwide radio station Triple M he "would rather hammer a nail" through his penis than watch the Matildas at next year's Asian Cup at home.
"Got any men's sport?" he added, to laughter from his co-hosts.
Football Australia acknowledged that Sheargold, a comedian, and the radio network had apologized but urged "respectful and constructive discussions about women's sport and its participants".
"Football Australia is deeply disappointed by the unacceptable comments made by Marty Sheargold on Triple M regarding the Matildas," it said in a statement.
"Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women's national football team, but also fail to recognize the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society."
Known better as the Matildas, the Australian women's soccer team regularly play matches at sell-out stadiums, drawing bigger attendances than the men's side and generally enjoying more success.
As co-hosts with New Zealand, the Matildas reached the semifinals of the Women's World Cup in 2023, losing to England in front of a Sydney crowd of 76,000.
"All female athletes deserve to be covered with the same level of professionalism and respect afforded to their male counterparts," the governing body added.
Interim Matildas coach Tom Sermanni, who is overseeing the team at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, called Sheargold's comments "outrageous" and "completely unnecessary", Australian media reported.
Rosie Malone, who plays hockey for Australia, wrote on Instagram: "It's 2025 and something like this is being aired on prime time radio... disgusting."© 2025 AFP
Toblerone
something like this is being aired on prime time radio... disgusting."
Agreed. A girly-man trying to come off as an average bloke.
Jimizo
Women’s football could become the second most watched sporting spectacle after men’s football.
The growth is phenomenal. Some got a bit hissy and upset about this and all parroted a line about a women’s international team being beaten by a men’s youth team.
Negative Nancy
There's no denying that women's football has had a remarkable growth in the last ten years. However, we have to be clear: it is not yet on the same level as the men's game. We have to stop the obsession with the idea that it should be held in the same regard. This so-called comedian said something into a microphone that should be a private comment in a bar, but I'll not pretend its such a terrible, unforgivable thing. It's banter.
Cephus
"Marty Sheargold was widely criticized after saying on nationwide radio station Triple M he "would rather hammer a nail" through his penis than watch the Matildas at next year's Asian Cup at home."
Ouch that's kind of very painful! But hilarious. It's easier using a drill than hammering a nail through!
kohakuebisu
I wonder how much money you could raise for charity by crowdfunding him to hammer a nail through his penis.
(It's just banter)