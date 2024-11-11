Crystal Palace to investigate racial abuse of Kamada

Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada walks off the field after being shown a red card by referee Michael Salisbury for a foul on Fulham's Kenny Tete during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday.

soccer

English Premier League side Crystal Palace says it is investigating a report of racist abuse aimed at Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada during their 2-0 loss at home to Fulham on Saturday.

According to British media reports, Kamada, who was red-carded for a reckless 76th-minute challenge, was verbally abused by spectators at Selhurst Park.

"The club has a zero tolerance policy towards any form of abuse and we will take the strongest possible action against anyone identified as the perpetrator," Palace said in a statement

Kamada arrived on a free transfer from Italy's Lazio in the summer but has so far struggled to make an impact for Palace, who are 18th in the standings after 11 games.

As a result of the red card, he will miss their next three Premier League games against Aston Villa, Newcastle and Ipswich Town following the international break.

© KYODO