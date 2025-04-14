J.League opens European office to bolster profile, ties

soccer

The J.League has launched a European branch office, stationing staff in London and Barcelona, with the goal of elevating the level of Japanese soccerr through stronger connections to the continent.

Aiming to help its clubs "win in Asia and compete with the best in the world" in the next 10 years, the J.League made the move with a sense of urgency about its low profile in Europe, off the pitch at least.

The J.League, which is also targeting a 50-100 percent increase in its clubs' revenues over the same period, will next year move the start of its season to August, in tandem with European leagues, as part of its broader strategy.

Research by the league and other bodies showed Urawa Reds' revenue of 10.4 billion yen in fiscal 2023 was the most for a Japanese club that season.

For perspective, English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers brought in $228 million for the 2023-24 European season while placing 29th in Deloitte's ranking of the world's 30 highest revenue-generating soccer clubs.

Match attendance and social media followings of its teams also remain well below those of the world's top clubs.

Yusuke Akiyama, a former agent of Japan internationals Takumi Minamino and Ayase Ueda, assumed his post as president of the J.League Europe office in early February. The 50-year-old was tapped for being well versed in the soccer business, as well as having connections with clubs both in and outside Japan.

"The ease (of contacting people) and being able to do it as a daily thing is crucial," he said.

Akiyama's primary mission is to collect and share fresh information about the European scene, tracking the latest trends through meetings at clubs, including with personnel involved in strengthening teams, as well as attending youth team matches.

There are J.League clubs who have independently forged partnerships with European sides for youth players and information exchanges, such as Vissel Kobe with Aston Villa, and FC Tokyo with Benfica, over the past two years.

But with the J.League looking to raise its overall standard, establishing a route to identify managers or players interested in moving to Japan -- something its clubs have often found tricky so far -- is another area to tap into.

"Whatever we try to do, neither we nor they have information (at the moment)," Akiyama said, underlining the need for an intermediary between interested parties. "It's a really important role."

Having a European hub and the same summer-start schedule would also help J.League teams arrange preseason camps in places like Austria to play friendly matches with European clubs and foster stronger bonds.

With most of Japan's current top talent beginning their professional careers in the J.League, Akiyama knows that sustaining its development under the new scheme will remain essential to the continued progress also of the national team.

"We have to keep working each day," he said.

