soccer

J.League to decide on summer season start by yearend

TOKYO

The J.League said Tuesday it will decide by the end of this year whether to move the start of the soccer season in Japan from the current February to the summer, with the potential move taking place from the 2026-27 season at the earliest.

The J.League decided against the move in 2017 but the Asian Champions League's shift to a September start from this year saw discussion on the season schedule resume.

"We will start listening to opinions from an impartial position," J.League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura told a press conference.

The J.League is currently asking clubs through a questionnaire what the pros and cons are if the move is to take place, both in sporting and business terms.

Should the move be realized, the new season could start in late July or early August and end in late May or early June.

January will be a break period, but there have been opposing opinions from the clubs based in areas subject to heavy snowfall as they will still have to play more matches during the winter.

"I believe some clubs will have to deal with the costs (of adjusting to the new schedule)," said senior J.League official Junya Higuchi. "We can't cover them all but we'll think about it together if there are things we can do."

