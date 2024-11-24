 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Kobe edge local rivals Gamba to claim 2nd Emperor's Cup

0 Comments
TOKYO

Taisei Miyashiro hit the 64th-minute winner as Vissel Kobe saw off neighbors Gamba Osaka 1-0 to secure their second Emperor's Cup on Saturday.

After winning their first major trophy at the tournament on New Year's Day in 2020 with European stars including Andres Iniesta, Kobe are on the verge of making it four as early as next weekend as the defending J-League champions also lead this season's table by three points with two games left.

Kansai rivals Gamba, without star attacker Takashi Usami, who watched the final from the stands at Tokyo's National Stadium after pulling his right hamstring Thursday, are without a trophy since winning the 2015 Emperor's Cup.

Gamba began the game with more promise after Dawhan's ninth-minute header was saved by Daiya Maekawa following a cross from Usami's deputy Kota Yamada, who sent a jumping volley from the edge of the box wide six minutes later.

Kobe grew into the game without testing the opposing goal in an evenly-matched first half, and took the lead after the break when Yuya Osako released Yoshinori Muto down the left and his low cross was only blocked into the path of Miyashiro for an easy tap-in.

"I kept running believing in my teammates and the ball dropped right in front of me. I'm grateful to everyone," said Miyashiro, who won the Emperor's Cup for the second straight year after helping lift it with Kawasaki Frontale last season.

Gamba attacker Juan Alano came on and made a sudden impact in the 76th minute when he drove into the box down the right and provided a perfect cross, but fellow Brazilian Dawhan's firm header went just inches wide of the near post.

"Everyone in the team played their part to keep us in the competition and it's a huge title won by the whole team," Osako said. "I just want Kobe to be a team that keeps winning titles."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel