Lively Japan thumps Peru 4-1 to end June friendlies on high

Hiroki Ito, Kaoru Mitoma, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda found the net as Japan thumped Peru 4-1 in an international friendly on Tuesday, wrapping up their two June outings in resounding fashion following a 6-0 drubbing of 10-man El Salvador.

Hajime Moriyasu's Samurai Blue showed plenty of attacking intent as they cruised to victory at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka, with captain Wataru Endo starting along with fellow World Cup mainstays Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada after they all stayed on the bench against El Salvador on Thursday.

"Our players prepared well and expressed our football, each of them stringing passes together to win. We want to build on this win against a strong South American side," Moriyasu said.

"Players battled in one-on-ones and fulfilled their roles both individually and collectively to build good attack from good defense."

Japan, currently 20th in the FIFA rankings, missed early chances against the 21st-ranked South Americans with Kyogo Furuhashi, making a long-awaited start following his stellar season at Celtic, heading Junya Ito's cross wide, while right-back Yukinari Sugawara's goal-bound effort was headed away by Peru defender Marcos Lopez.

But the hosts went ahead in the 22nd minute when Endo found his Stuttgart teammate Hiroki Ito in acres of space. The left-back let it fly from 25 meters out and his rasping effort flew in via the hand of diving Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, giving him his first goal for Japan.

Peru, who missed qualification for last-year's World Cup at the final hurdle with a playoff loss, absorbed pressure well before they created their best chance of the half in the 32nd minute through captain Paolo Guerrero.

The 39-year-old talisman received a ball before playing a return pass behind the Japan backline for Gianluca Lapadula, only to see his strike partner drag his shot just wide of the post.

Japan doubled their lead on a fine counter in the 37th minute when Kamada did well to control a strong ball from Sugawara and released Mitoma. The Brighton man drove into the box and cut inside before swiftly putting a shot away, finding the net via a deflection off defender Carlos Zambrano.

Lapadula combined with Guerrero again and clipped past Japan keeper Kosuke Nakamura for an apparent goal that was disallowed for offside on the stroke of halftime.

The reliable Reo Hatate came off at halftime in the hard-fought encounter, with Celtic teammate Furuhashi also withdrawn by Moriyasu just past the hour mark.

Japan's third came just moments later as a loose ball in the opposition half fell to Kamada, who again promptly played it to Mitoma. The winger unselfishly chose to pass through the legs of a defender and Junya Ito showed great composure, taking a touch to strand Galesse before tapping into the net in the 63rd minute.

Substitute Maeda scored Japan's fourth in the 75th minute after latching on to a misplaced back pass, while Christofer Gonzales got one back for the visitors seven minutes from time after lashing home from inside the box.

Japan have their next friendly scheduled on Sept. 9 away to powerhouse Germany, who they beat 2-1 at the World Cup in Qatar.

