Nadeshiko Japan steamroll Argentina 8-0 in friendly

KITAKYUSHU

Star playmaker Yui Hasegawa and second-half substitute Kiko Seike each bagged a brace for Japan in an 8-0 demolition of Argentina on Saturday.

Playing their first match since reaching the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Nadeshiko Japan were in total control from the start of the international friendly at Kitakyushu's Mikuni World Stadium.

Manager Futoshi Ikeda's side had effectively ended the contest by halftime, taking a 4-0 lead into the break. They dominated possession and took 24 shots in the match, 13 on target, while allowing just a solitary, off-target attempt by the South Americans.

Mina Tanaka gave the hosts the lead in just the second minute after the Argentine defense coughed up the ball at the edge of the area.

Hasegawa made it 2-0 from the penalty spot eight minutes later, after Tanaka was brought down from behind while trying to get on the end of Jun Endo's cross.

Hana Takahashi added Japan's third in the 25th minute, and Tanaka teed up Hasegawa's brace six minutes before halftime, laying off with her back to goal to play the Manchester City midfielder into the box.

The hosts stayed on the attack after the break, with Seike and Hina Sugita finding the net in open play before Riko Ueki made it 7-0 with a 35th-minute penalty.

Seike deftly chipped Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa to complete the scoring in injury time.

Nadeshiko Japan will begin the second round of Asian qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics late next month.

