Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Urawa Reds
Photo: 夏夫/Pixta
soccer

Urawa banned from next Emperor's Cup over fan violence

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Football Association has banned Urawa Reds from next season's Emperor's Cup and admonished the J.League club for violent fan conduct following a round-of-16 match of the tournament last month.

A number of Urawa supporters rioted after their team's 3-0 loss away to Nagoya Grampus at CS Asset Minato Soccer Stadium on Aug 2.

The JFA in late August handed 17 Urawa supporters indefinite bans from domestic matches.

It made the ruling after reviewing video footage that showed members of Urawa's traveling fan contingent shoving a security guard to the ground, assaulting at least one Nagoya fan, and destroying barriers.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good. But this article is far too short to understand the situation. The article in the Japan Times yesterday was much longer with a lot more information.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

english hooligans would gush at how cute japanese riot.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog