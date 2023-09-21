Urawa banned from next Emperor's Cup over fan violence

soccer

The Japan Football Association has banned Urawa Reds from next season's Emperor's Cup and admonished the J.League club for violent fan conduct following a round-of-16 match of the tournament last month.

A number of Urawa supporters rioted after their team's 3-0 loss away to Nagoya Grampus at CS Asset Minato Soccer Stadium on Aug 2.

The JFA in late August handed 17 Urawa supporters indefinite bans from domestic matches.

It made the ruling after reviewing video footage that showed members of Urawa's traveling fan contingent shoving a security guard to the ground, assaulting at least one Nagoya fan, and destroying barriers.

© KYODO