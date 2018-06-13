Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Forbes: Manchester United world's most valuable soccer team

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Manchester United has been rated by Forbes as the world's most valuable soccer team for the second straight year.

The team's worth increased to $4.12 billion from $3.69 billion a year ago and ranked just ahead of Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.06 billion).

The magazine says Manchester United had nearly twice as much operating income as any other soccer team.

Rounding out the top five are Bayern Munich ($3.06 billion) and Manchester City ($2.47 billion).

Eight of the top 20 are English teams. Forbes attributes the dominance to the Premier League's lucrative broadcasting deals.

Forbes says most of the appreciation of club value is because of the decline in the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro since last year.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall