Ford added to England squad for All Blacks clash

England fly-half George Ford is in line to win his 97th cap

rugby union

Veteran fly-half George Ford was one of three players added Sunday to England's squad for next weekend's November international opener against New Zealand at Twickenham.

The 31-year-old, capped 96 times by England, was required to prove his fitness after suffering a quad injury while playing for Sale, but is now in contention to face the All Blacks.

Two forwards in Alex Coles and Ted Hill have also been added to the squad with Tom Roebuck, Charlie Ewels and Ollie Chessum all released.

Leicester forward Chessum is awaiting further assessment on a knee problem, having suffered an injury during England's training camp in Girona last week and could now miss the remainder of the November fixtures against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Chessum's absence is a blow given his ability to play in the both the second and back rows, with the 24-year-old impressing at blindside flanker against Ireland and France during this year's Six Nations.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is due to name his side to play New Zealand on Thursday.

England squad

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter), George Ford (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), George Furbank (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton), Fin Smith (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester)

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Alex Coles (Northampton), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Bath), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath)

© 2024 AFP