Ford steers England to 33-19 win over New Zealand

By Julian Guyer

George Ford inspired an England revival as they came from 12 points behind to beat New Zealand 33-19 at Twickenham on Saturday for just their ninth win in 120 years of tests against the All Blacks.

New Zealand led early on through tries from Leicester Fainga'anuku and Codie Taylor

But England, who scored 25 unanswered points, reached half-time just a point behind at 11-12 after center Ollie Lawrence's try was followed by two drop-goals from recalled fly-half Ford.

England's comeback continued early in the second half as tries from Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall, both converted by Ford, propelled them into a 25-12 lead.

The prolific Will Jordan's 44th try in 53 tests brought New Zealand back into the game in the 66th minute.

However Ford, in his 104th test for England, put the result beyond doubt with a penalty four minutes from the finish.

And there was still time for England wing Tom Roebuck to score a try in the corner as the All Blacks, who face Wales in Cardiff next week, were denied a grand slam after their Autumn Nations Series wins over Ireland and Scotland earlier this month.

This was just England's ninth win in 47 tests against New Zealand dating back to 1905 and their first since a memorable 2019 World Cup semifinal triumph in Japan.

It was also the first time England had defeated New Zealand at Twickenham in 13 years and extended their winning streak against all opponents to 10 matches.

This was a particularly sweet success for Ford who in last year's corresponding fixture hit the post with a late penalty and then skewed a drop-goal as the All Blacks won 24-22.

"I loved that," Ford told the BBC. "What a test match. The most pleasing thing is that at 12-0 (down) we stuck to our guns."

The 32-year-old added: "I didn't think about last year, I just wanted to do my job as well as I could this week for the team. I will always believe in myself."

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson was left to rue his side's missed chances.

"England took their opportunities and we didn't," he said. "They played some good rugby and put the pressure on. They got a couple of drop-goals and got momentum off the back of that."

England failed to turn their early pressure into points at a rainswept Twickenham before New Zealand scored with their opening two visits to the 22, with left wing Fainga'anuku powering over in the 14th minute.

Beauden Barrett's conversion went wide but, four minutes later, New Zealand had their second try when, following Jordan's break, hooker Taylor beat England scrum-half Alex Mitchell and dived over, with Barrett converting.

England, however, hit back in the 25th minute when, from a blindside break off a scrum, outside centre Lawrence stepped Barrett for a well-taken try.

Ford could not convert but two minutes before half-time, he landed a drop-goal from some 25 meters out.

There was still time for Ford, from further out, to land another drop-goal as England turned around just a point behind.

And England went ahead for the first time in the 43rd minute when openside flanker Underhill forced his way over from a close-range ruck.

Ford converted and England now led 18-12.

Ford's superb raking cross-kick then set up an England line-out and from the set-piece, quick hands from Lawrence sent in fellow centre Dingwall for a 55th-minute try between the posts.

Ford, the player of the match, converted and England were now 23-12 ahead to the delight of a capacity crowd.

England coach Steve Borthwick then sent on a raft of forward replacements, with the 'bomb squad' having proved their worth in this month's wins over Fiji and Australia.

England, however, lost Ben Earl to a yellow card and the All Blacks made their man advantage count soon afterwards when full-back Jordan skated in for New Zealand's first points since the 18th minute.

Damian McKenzie, on as a replacement for Barrett, converted.

But Ford's 36-meter penalty gave England breathing space and, after the ball went loose, Roebuck got on the end of replacement Henry Pollock's kick ahead for an opportunist try.

