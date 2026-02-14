Foreign sumo fans flock to tournaments, stables to see practice sessions

Sumo is gaining popularity among foreign visitors, with many flocking to tournaments in Tokyo and more stables beginning to accept them on tours to observe morning practice sessions between tournaments.

Last year, tickets for all 90 days of matches sold out for the second consecutive year, with thousands of foreigners watching the bouts each day, while the exhibition Grand Sumo Tournament, held in London in October as the first overseas tournament in 20 years, drew roughly 27,000 fans over five sold-out days.

On Jan 14, the fourth day of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, foreign tourists gathered at the meeting point near JR Ryogoku Station for the tournament viewing tour.

The tour, run by a Tokyo-based operator, provides detailed explanations of the origins of Japan's national sport and proper viewing etiquette.

Among the group, a 44-year-old man from the U.S. state of Oregon said watching sumo was the main purpose of his trip to Japan, as he is drawn to its long history and tradition.

Another participant from Norway signed up for the tour, citing difficulties in obtaining tickets. The 39-year-old said that seeing the match would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Based on the number of English match schedule leaflets distributed at the venue, the Japan Sumo Association estimates that around 2,000 foreigners attend daily at the 11,000-capacity Ryogoku Kokugikan arena.

In mid-December, a crowd of about 50 visitors gathered at the Arashio stable in Chuo Ward, home to komusubi Wakamotoharu and maegashira Wakatakakage. The stable allows free viewing of morning training through its full-glass windows, making it a hidden tourist spot.

Arashio stablemaster, formerly maegashira Sokokurai, said he is "grateful" that visitors come and added, "I tell the wrestlers that you are being watched more than you think."

© KYODO