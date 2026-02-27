Forest clinch spot in Europa League last 16 as Celtic go out

Callum Hudson-Odoi eased Forest nerves after Fenerbahce battled their way back into the tie

soccer

Nottingham Forest held off a Fenerbahce fightback to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win on aggregate despite losing Thursday's second leg, while Celtic exited after coming up short against Stuttgart.

Forest led 3-0 from the first leg in Turkey but Kerem Akturkoglu brought Fenerbahce back into the tie with goals in each half, the second from the penalty spot after a foul by Jair Cunha.

Callum Hudson-Odoi eased the growing anxiety inside the City Ground when he pulled one back for Forest on 68 minutes, with the Premier League side taking their place in Friday's draw for the later rounds despite a 2-1 home defeat.

"I think we made it difficult for ourselves," Hudson-Odoi told TNT Sports.

"Sometimes you know when you are in the lead and sometimes you are comfortable. We showed a great reaction after the second goal. The most important thing is that we are through."

Forest, who are fighting for their top-flight survival under new boss Vitor Pereira, will face Real Betis or Danish side Midtjylland in the last 16.

Celtic bowed out of Europe after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Stuttgart despite a 1-0 away win in the second leg of their knockout phase play-off tie.

After last week's 4-1 defeat in Glasgow left Martin O'Neill's side facing a three‑goal deficit, they made the ideal start to the second leg, with Luke McCowan finding the net inside the opening minute.

But Celtic could make no further inroads and had to settle for the consolation of the club's first ever win in Germany.

Their exit left the Scottish champions still seeking a first European knockout tie victory since 2004, with their domestic supremacy also under threat this season from Hearts.

"The first leg got away from us and we gave away some soft goals, but tonight was a brilliant backs-to-the-wall performance," O'Neill told TNT Sports.

"We still had chances in the game, and almost gave them a nervy few minutes for what I consider a very good team, a team capable of winning this competition."

Stuttgart advance to the last 16 and will face Porto or Braga in the next round. Aston Villa are set to meet Celta Vigo or Lille, who edged past Red Star Belgrade 2-1 after extra time in Serbia.

Former France striker Olivier Giroud levelled the tie early in Belgrade after Lille lost the first leg 1-0 at home last week. Nathan Ngoy struck the winner in extra time. If Lille don't play Villa they will have an all-Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Panathinaikos scraped past Viktoria Plzen on penalties after a 3-3 draw on aggregate, with Ferencvaros erasing a first-leg deficit to beat Bulgarians Ludogorets.

Bologna saw off Norwegian outfit Brann, while Genk scored twice in extra time to down Dinamo Zagreb 6-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw in Belgium.

