 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arnaud Kalimuendo was on target in Forest's win over Utrecht Image: ANP/AFP
soccer

Forest win at Utrecht in Europa League as Rangers lose again

0 Comments
PARIS

Nottingham Forest bolstered their hopes of qualifying directly for the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Utrecht on Thursday as Rangers slid to a fifth defeat in six games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo swept Forest ahead early in the second half in the Netherlands before the Dutch side levelled through a header from Mike van der Hoorn.

Igor Jesus slotted through a crowd two minutes from time to steal the victory for Forest as they moved up into eighth place in the league phase, a point behind Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa.

Rangers were all but knocked out after a 2-1 loss to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, coached by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

Bojan Miovski put Rangers ahead in Budapest but the hosts equalised just before half-time and Hungary international Barnabas Varga powered in the winner to leave the struggling Scottish side with only one point in the competition.

Midtjylland are top of the standings with 15 points after a 1-0 win at home to Genk.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel