Forest win at Utrecht in Europa League as Rangers lose again

Arnaud Kalimuendo was on target in Forest's win over Utrecht

Nottingham Forest bolstered their hopes of qualifying directly for the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Utrecht on Thursday as Rangers slid to a fifth defeat in six games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo swept Forest ahead early in the second half in the Netherlands before the Dutch side levelled through a header from Mike van der Hoorn.

Igor Jesus slotted through a crowd two minutes from time to steal the victory for Forest as they moved up into eighth place in the league phase, a point behind Unai Emery's in-form Aston Villa.

Rangers were all but knocked out after a 2-1 loss to Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, coached by former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane.

Bojan Miovski put Rangers ahead in Budapest but the hosts equalised just before half-time and Hungary international Barnabas Varga powered in the winner to leave the struggling Scottish side with only one point in the competition.

Midtjylland are top of the standings with 15 points after a 1-0 win at home to Genk.

