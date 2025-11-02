Forever Young gives Japan first Breeders' Cup Classic triumph

horse racing

Forever Young won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar on Saturday, holding off defending champion Sierra Leone to give Japan a first triumph in the showpiece of the $34 million Breeders' Cup racing extravaganza.

"I can't believe it, he is an amazing horse," said jockey Ryusei Sakai, who was also aboard when Forever Young finished third in the Classic on the same Del Mar track near San Diego last year and in a third-place finish at last year's Kentucky Derby.

This time around, the globe-trotting Forever Young got his nose in front coming off the final turn and had enough to hold off late closing Sierra Leone and Fierceness -- last year's runner-up.

"We got the number one in America," said trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who nabbed a third Breeders' Cup triumph after saddling the first two Japanese trained and campaigned Breeders' Cup winners back in 2021.

"In horse racing, this is like the Japanese team winning the football World Cup," he said.

With the return of last year's top three, the $7 million Classic featured a formidable field despite the withdrawal of this year's Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty.

Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, made a valiant late push under jockey Flavien Prat but came up short by half a length in a bid to become just the second repeat winner of the race after Tiznow in 2000-01.

"Huge run," Brown said. "I'm so proud of my horse's effort. Him and Forever Young are closely related and they've had a wonderful rivalry from the Derby on and today it was Forever Young's day to find the winner's circle. And hat's off them."

Ethical Diamond produced a stunning late run to spring a surprise in the $5 million Turf, giving Ireland's 19-time champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins a first Breeders' Cup victory.

A 25-1 longshot, Ethical Diamond surged wide on the outside around the final turn under Dylan Browne McMonagle and pounced just as it appeared favorites Minnie Hauk, Rebel's Romance and Goliath would be battling it out down the straight.

Rebel's Romance, seeking to claim an unprecedented third Turf victory after winning in 2022 and last year, finished second ahead of El Cordobes.

Minnie Hauk, who piled up three Group One wins in a five-race winning streak ended by a runner-up finish in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, faded to sixth.

Mullins himself could barely believe it. The trainer said winning the Grand National with his son Patrick riding remained his greatest achievement but "this might come second-best."

"I thought Dylan had gone mad going outside, but he said he was going to do that and a furlong down that was it.

"I couldn't believe it. I looked at where he was and the speed he was going and I said, 'This is going to be on.'"

Charlie Appleby, trainer of both Rebel's Romance and El Cordobes, said he was pleased with they way they ran.

"I'm just glad Willie Mullins doesn't train too many flat horses," added Appleby, who later found the winner's circle with Notable Speech in the Mile.

US trainer Bob Baffert bagged two wins to take his Breeders' Cup tally to 21 -- tied with Ireland's Aidan O'Brien for most wins by a trainer.

Baffert notched number 20 in the Filly and Mare Sprint as Splendora, ridden by Flavien Prat, roared past favored stablemate Hope Road at the top of the straight and pulled away to beat Vahva by 4 3/4 lengths.

The Dirt Mile saw Baffert's NYSOS turn on the jets late to edge stablemate Citizen Bull in a thrilling photo finish.

Shesospicy romped to victory in the $1 million, five furlong Turf Sprint to give trainer Jose Francisco D'Angelo a first Breeders' Cup victory and less than an hour later he nabbed a second as Bentornato won the $2 million, six-furlong Sprint.

