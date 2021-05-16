Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read retires

rugby union

Former All Blacks captain and two-time World Cup winner Kieran Read has announced his retirement from professional rugby aged 35.

Read made the announcement Saturday, before his Toyota Verblitz team was beaten by the Panasonic Wild Knights in the semifinals of Japan’s Top League.

In a social media post Read said “I’m looking forward to returning to New Zealand and spending time with my family.”

Read is the third most-capped All Black with 127 test appearances in the back row, including 52 as captain.

He was a member of New Zealand teams which won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and was voted World Rugby Player of the Year in 2013.

He also won four Super Rugby titles with the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

