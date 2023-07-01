Newsletter Signup Register / Login
cricket

Former Australian cricket captain Allan Border diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Former Australia captain Allan Border has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has said it will be a ‘miracle’ if he lives to 80.

Border, the first player to score 11,000 runs in tests and captained Australia to an improbable one-day international World Cup victory in 1987, said Friday he received the diagnosis in 2016 but chose to hide it from the public.

“I’m a pretty private person and I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me sort of thing,” the 68-year-old told News Corp. “Whether people care you don’t know. But I know there’ll come a day when people will notice.”

Parkinson’s is an incurable disease that causes progressive brain damage, with common symptoms of loss of muscle control, tremors, muscle rigidity and slowness of movement.

“I get the feeling I’m a hell of a lot better off than most,” Border said. “At the moment I’m not scared, not about the immediate future anyway.

“I’m 68. If I make 80, that’ll be a miracle. I’ve got a doctor friend and I said if I make 80, that’ll be a miracle, and he said, ‘That will be a miracle.’

“No way am I going to get another 100, that’s for sure. I’ll just slip slowly into the west.”

After his debut in 1978, the left-hander batter scored 27 centuries in 156 tests. He took over the captaincy from Kim Hughes in the summer of 1984-85 and is regarded as reviving Australia's on-field fortunes with a World Cup victory in India in 1987 and leading an unfancied Australian team to an Ashes series victory in England two years later.

Border retired in 1994 with a 50.56 batting average placing him among the enduring greats of the sport.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel