 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kento Momota, pictured on May 1, was once badminton's undisputed king Image: AFP
sports

Former badminton ace Momota bows out of international competition

0 Comments
CHENGDU, China

Two-time world champion Kento Momota bowed out of international badminton on Thursday without hitting a shuttlecock, after his Japan side lost to Malaysia in the Thomas and Uber Cup quarterfinals in China's Chengdu.

Momota, aged 29, was once badminton's undisputed king, winning 11 titles in 2019 and losing just six of the 73 matches he played that year.

But in January 2020 the vehicle taking him to Kuala Lumpur airport crashed hours after he won the Malaysia Masters, and he has admitted he has never been the same since.

The driver was killed and Momota needed surgery to repair a fractured eye socket.

When he returned after a year out Momota suffered double vision and failed to regain the scintillating form that had taken him to world number one, although he did win two more titles.

Now ranked 52 and having missed out on a place at the Paris Olympics, he said last month he would retire from Japan's national team after playing at the Thomas and Uber Cup.

Momota's Japanese men's team lost 3-1 to Malaysia in Chengdu on Thursday in a tense best-of-five tie.

That meant the former superstar -- scheduled to play in the fifth and final match -- did not even set foot on court.

In the first match of the tie, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia comfortably defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-3, before doubles pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi beat Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 18-21, 21-14, 21-19 to level the contest.

Leong Jun Hao saw off Koki Watanabe 21-13, 21-10 to put Malaysia in front, leaving doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin to clinch their match and the tie by downing Japanese duo Akira Koga and Taichi Saito, triggering wild on-court celebrations.

It was a low-key exit to international competition for Momota.

Following his team's defeat in Chengdu, he will now play only in domestic competitions in Japan and not on badminton's World Tour.

Momota had targeted this summer's Paris Olympics but his national ranking was not good enough to earn him a spot in Japan's team.

He was banned from selection for the 2016 Rio Olympics for gambling at an illegal casino.

He lost in the opening round of the Tokyo Games in 2021 in a huge shock which he described as "nothing but a frustrating memory".

"I don't think I was fully prepared for it but I had dreamed of playing at the Olympics for a long time so in that sense it was a good experience," he said last month.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel