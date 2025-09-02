 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner has died at the age of 75 Image: AFP/File
boxing

Former British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner dies at 75

0 Comments
LONDON

Former British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner, who took Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier the distance in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75.

The Hungary-born fighter faced Ali and Frazier in 1973, before taking on Ali again in a world title bout in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, losing each contest on points.

Bugner's other notable opponents included American Earnie Shavers and British rivals Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno.

A career spanning 32 years ended in 1999, by which time he had relocated to Australia, where he spent the final years of his life in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia.

The British Boxing Board of Control said: "It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family."

Bugner, who was a child refugee when he moved to Britain after his family fled the 1956 Soviet invasion of Hungary, won 69 of his 83 contests, with 13 defeats and one draw.

He twice held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles and was a three-time European champion.

He retired after a defeat to Bruno in 1987 but financial problems contributed to a comeback after eight years away and he won the Australian title, later securing the lightly regarded World Boxing Federation crown at the age of 48.

After his boxing career Bugner was involved in the film industry and appeared on the British TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2009.

Promoter Frank Warren wrote on X: "Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel