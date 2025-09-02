Former British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner dies at 75

Former heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner has died at the age of 75

boxing

Former British heavyweight boxer Joe Bugner, who took Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier the distance in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75.

The Hungary-born fighter faced Ali and Frazier in 1973, before taking on Ali again in a world title bout in Kuala Lumpur in 1975, losing each contest on points.

Bugner's other notable opponents included American Earnie Shavers and British rivals Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno.

A career spanning 32 years ended in 1999, by which time he had relocated to Australia, where he spent the final years of his life in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia.

The British Boxing Board of Control said: "It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family."

Bugner, who was a child refugee when he moved to Britain after his family fled the 1956 Soviet invasion of Hungary, won 69 of his 83 contests, with 13 defeats and one draw.

He twice held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles and was a three-time European champion.

He retired after a defeat to Bruno in 1987 but financial problems contributed to a comeback after eight years away and he won the Australian title, later securing the lightly regarded World Boxing Federation crown at the age of 48.

After his boxing career Bugner was involved in the film industry and appeared on the British TV show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2009.

Promoter Frank Warren wrote on X: "Sad news to hear of the passing of Joe Bugner, former British, European and Commonwealth Champion, and a man who went the distance with both Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier."

© 2025 AFP