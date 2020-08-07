Newsletter Signup Register / Login
No go: Stan Wawrinka will miss the U.S. Open Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Former champion Wawrinka confirms he's skipping U.S. Open

0 Comments
By PEDRO PARDO
GENEVA

Former champion Stan Wawrinka confirmed Friday that he will not play the U.S. Open citing "the health situation in New York" as the Grand Slam event took another hit.

Wawrinka, the U.S. Open winner in 2016, was already missing from the entry list along with four-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Now, the 35-year-old will instead focus on Roland Garros where he won his second career major in 2015.

"There is the health situation which is particular in New York. I did not want to go the US under these conditions," the world number 17, also the 2014 Australian Open champion, told RTS in Switzerland.

Players at the U.S. Open, which starts on August 31, will be subject to tight health controls to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

It will also be played behind closed doors.

"And the sequence of tournaments which follows after the U.S. Open will be tough," he added, referring to the Italian Open which starts a week after the conclusion of the New York event.

Roland Garros, delayed from May-June, will then start in Paris on September 27.

"Finally, there are all the uncertainties related to the quarantine issue. There are still many questions and doubts about the holding of the U.S. Open."

Earlier Friday, top 10 women's players Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens said they were skipping the U.S. Open.

World number one Ashleigh Barty has also opted not to play.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel