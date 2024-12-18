Former England assistant manager Holland takes over at Yokohama F-Marinos

Steve Holland has been named as manager of Japanese club Yokohama F-Marinos

Former England assistant manager Steve Holland was named manager of Japanese club Yokohama F-Marinos on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of Harry Kewell and Ange Postecoglou.

The 54-year-old is taking his first job since stepping down as Gareth Southgate's right-hand man after England's defeat to Spain in the European Championship final in July.

Southgate and Holland took England to two Euro finals and one World Cup semifinal during their eight years together.

Holland said he was joining "a prestigious club" in Yokohama, who were beaten finalists in last season's Asian Champions League.

"Our mission is to compete for titles again and we will pursue playing an aggressive attacking football," Holland said in a statement released by the club. "I aim to build a team that consistently competes at the highest level, defined by strong competitiveness and unity."

Holland worked under several managers during eight years as a coach at Chelsea but his only previous experience in charge of a team was at Crewe Alexandra between 2007 and 2008.

Yokohama are part of City Football Group and were led by Postecoglou, who is now at Tottenham, from 2018 to 2021.

They finished ninth in the 20-team J.League first division when the season ended earlier this month.

Holland described the J.League as "the best league in Asia".

"It is a privilege to lead Yokohama F-Marinos as manager, in a stadium where the enthusiasm and passion of the supporters create a fantastic atmosphere," he said.

Yokohama have won the J.League five times.

They started the season with former Liverpool and Leeds forward Kewell in the dugout but fired him midway through the campaign and put his assistant John Hutchinson in interim charge.

