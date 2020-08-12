Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2019 European player of the year Alex Goode has committed himself to relegated Premiership side Saracens but will spend the next few months on loan in Japan Photo: AFP
rugby union

Former England rugby international Goode off to Japan on loan

0 Comments
By JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
LONDON

Alex Goode, the European Player of the Year in 2019, is to spend a season on loan with Japanese side NEC Green Rockets after extending his contract with relegated Premiership side Saracens.

The 32-year-old former England full-back committed himself to the European champions till 2023.

But the 21-times capped Goode will move to Japan at the end of the 2019/20 Premiership season, which resumes on Friday after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.

Saracens -- relegated due to persistent breaches of the salary cap -- travel to third-placed Bristol on Saturday.

Goode, who has been involved in all five of Saracens' Premiership triumphs since their first in 2011 as well as their three European titles, said it was still a privilege to be part of the club.

"I love being part of this club," said Goode, who will return to Saracens next May. "I love the environment, coming in every day and being with friends, people who I've known for many years. I've had 14 years at this club and I've loved every moment.

"Everyone has given me so much and given me and my family so many memories over the years which will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Mark McCall, Saracens director of rugby, said: "Alex Goode is one of the most gifted players of his generation.

"To watch him play is to be reminded of the subtle, skilful and intangible aspects that encapsulate great rugby performances.

"His balance on the run, bravery in the air and execution under pressure have often made the difference in the club's biggest moments."

Goode is the latest of Saracens' established stars like fly-half Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola to commit to the club.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel