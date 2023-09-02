Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, left and West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal battle for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove and West Ham Untied, at the AMEX, Brighton and Hove, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
soccer

Former European champions Ajax and Marseille in Europa League group with Brighton and AEK Athens

0 Comments
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
MONACO

Former European champions Ajax and Marseille were drawn Friday to play Premier League club Brighton and AEK Athens in one of the toughest Europa League groups.

Brighton will play in a European competition for the first time in the club's 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the top division last season.

Liverpool, a three-time winner of the second-tier European competition, was drawn to face Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse and Austrian club LASK. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could now play against his older brother, Kevin, who is a defender at Belgian club Union.

Europa Conference League champion West Ham will play Olympiakos, Freiburg and Serbian club TSC, while Roma, coached by Jose Mourinho, will be trying to reach its third straight European final in a group with Slavia Prague, Sheriff and Servette. Villarreal, the 2021 Europa League champion, landed in a group with Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos.

When Marseille and Ajax were winning the Champions League titles in 1993 and 1995, respectively, Brighton was a struggling third-division club that soon sank further.

From 1997-99, Brighton had to leave its home city to play in a borrowed stadium about 100 kilometers (70 miles) away. The Seagulls returned to the Premier League in 2017.

“If you go back 25 years to the darker days of the club many (fans) would probably never have thought they would see this happen,” Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said in Monaco.

The other groups are: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken; Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa; and Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

The group games will start on Sept. 21 and finish on Dec. 14. The knockout rounds are scheduled to begin in February with the final on May 22 in Dublin, Ireland.

While the 32 Champions League clubs share 2 billion euros ($2.17 million) in UEFA prize money, the fund for Europa League clubs is 465 million euros ($504 million).

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog