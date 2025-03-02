 Japan Today
golf

Former gang member Ryan Peake wins New Zealand Open

0 Comments
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand

Ryan Peake, an Australian former bikie gang member who turned his life around through golf, earned a place at the British Open Sunday when he won the 104th New Zealand Open by one stroke.

The 31-year-old from Western Australia called the win “life-changing” after sinking a par putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a four-way playoff with fellow Australian Jack Thompson, South African Ian Snyman and Japan’s Kazuki Higi.

Peake was a member of the outlawed Rebels motorcycle gang in Australia and was 21 when he was sentenced to five years jail for assault. His clearance to travel to New Zealand was delayed because of his criminal record.

Peake trailed the overnight leader Guntaek Koh of South Korea by four strokes heading into Sunday’s final round at Queenstown’s Milbrook Resort. He took the lead for the first time on the 67th hole and went 55 holes without a bogey.

“I’ve just changed my life,” Peake said. “This is what I do. I just want to be here and play golf.

“The story is what it is. But I’m just out here playing golf.”

