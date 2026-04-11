Former Japan and AC Milan star Honda laces up boots again at 39

Former Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda will play for Singapore's FC Jurong next season

soccer

Former AC Milan and Japan star Keisuke Honda said he wanted to set a new record after signing for a Singapore club on Friday to resume his colourful playing career aged 39.

Singapore Premier League side FC Jurong announced that the attacking midfielder, who appeared and scored at three World Cups, would play for them next season.

Honda appeared most recently for Bhutan club Paro FC, playing in two games and scoring two goals in the 2024/25 season.

Before that he played for Lithuania's FK Suduva in 2021 and has also turned out for clubs in Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Azerbaijan.

Honda said in a statement that he was "pursuing several personal challenges", including trying to score in more domestic top leagues than anyone else.

"However, my primary goal with this club is to win the league title," he said. "There are a couple of very strong rivals, so it will be a tough challenge, but I am determined to achieve it."

Honda retired from the Japan national team with 98 caps and 38 goals after playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Outside football he heads a venture capital fund, owns a non-league club in Japan and has also dabbled in management, taking charge of Cambodia's national team from August 2018 to January 2023.

FC Jurong, formerly known as Albirex Niigata Singapore, said bringing Honda to the club "goes beyond the signing of a single player".

"To build a great castle, you need a solid cornerstone," said chairman Daisuke Korenaga. "Into that cornerstone, we pour world-class experience, vision, and passion. Together with Keisuke Honda, we are determined to build a legacy that will carry this club forward for the next 100 years."

© 2026 AFP