Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Glory days: Terry McDermott (left) with Phil Neal and Kenny Dalglish after Liverpool won the 1978 European Cup Photo: UPI/AFP/File
soccer

Former Liverpool star McDermott reveals dementia diagnosis

0 Comments
LONDON

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Terry McDermott, a three-time European Cup winner, on Saturday revealed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

The 69-year-old announced on Liverpool's official website that he is in the early stages of the condition following hospital tests.

"I've got to get on with it and I will. It's the way I've been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily," McDermott told liverpoolfc.com. "I'm not frightened of taking it on and also, as we've seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me."

McDermott's announcement comes just two days after Manchester United great Denis Law, 81, revealed he has been diagnosed with "mixed dementia".

"Battling is second nature. The worst thing was, until my condition was diagnosed you don't know what's going on," added McDermott. "The number of ex-players being diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer's is frightening."

McDermott made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for Liverpool between 1974 and 1982. He helped the club lift four league titles and the European Cup three times as well as the UEFA Cup twice.

McDermott also played 25 times for England.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog