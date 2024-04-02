Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vontae Davis makes an interception for Miami during the 2011 Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

Former NFL cornerback Davis found dead at 35: police

0 Comments
MIAMI

Former NFL player Vontae Davis, who abruptly retired from the sport in the middle of a game in 2018, was found dead on Monday at his home in Florida, police confirmed.

Police said in a statement the 35-year-old former Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo cornerback was discovered by a house assistant, adding preliminary indications found no evidence of foul play.

"This morning, Davie Police Officers responded to 6051 SW 178th Avenue in reference to a medical call," police in Davie, South Florida said in a statement.

"Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased. We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis age 35.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved."

Davis spent 10 seasons in the NFL, beginning his career at the Miami Dolphins from 2009 to 2011 before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, where he remained until the 2017 season.

In 2018 he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, but dramatically retired from the sport at half-time during the Bills 31-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a statment after the game, Davis said he had realised his heart was no longer in the NFL.

"Today on the field, really hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore," Davis said in an Instagram post. "While I was on the field, I just didn't feel right. It's more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late."

The Dolphins, Colts and Bills all posted social media messages of condolence to Davis's family and loved ones on Monday.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins wrote.

The Colts said Davis was a "standout player" for the organization during his six seasons with the team.

"But he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day," the Colts said. "He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel