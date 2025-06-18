Former Premier League ref Coote charged by FA for offensive comments about Klopp

FILE - Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Brentford, at White Hart Lane Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File)

soccer

Former Premier League referee David Coote was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for making offensive comments to friends about ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp in a private video that ended up being widely circulated on social media, leading to the match official getting fired.

Coote is alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words,” the FA said about a video recorded around July 2020.

The governing body said it's alleged that the official's actions constitute an “aggravated breach” of rules because they “included a reference — whether express or implied — to nationality.”

Two videos, apparently filmed using a phone, circulated on social media appearing to show Coote giving his personal opinion on Liverpool and Klopp, its long-time former manager, when asked by an unidentified man.

Coote uses an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp, saying he disliked the German manager because he was “arrogant” and “accused me of lying” after one game.

Coote was initially suspended for his conduct and then fired in December because his position was deemed “untenable” by English soccer’s referees body following an investigation into his conduct.

Coote was also investigated by the FA following allegations in British newspaper The Sun that he discussed with a fan the possibility of giving a yellow card to a player in a match. Coote denied any wrongdoing and the FA said Tuesday no charges were issued in relation to that investigation.

Separately, UEFA launched an investigation into Coote following a video, again published by The Sun, allegedly showing him using cocaine during the European Championship this year.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.