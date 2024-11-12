Former Rakuten Eagles GM Marty Kuehnert dies at 78

baseball

Marty Kuehnert, the first general manager of the Rakuten Eagles, has died, the Japanese baseball club said Sunday. He was 78.

Kuehnert served as GM for the newly founded Sendai-based Eagles from October 2004 to April 2005.

In 2018, Kuehnert joined the front office of B-League basketball's Sendai 89ers.

The Stanford University graduate first came to Japan in 1965 as a student. He got involved in sports business and worked as a sports journalist after returning to Japan in 1969.

