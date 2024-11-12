 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Former Rakuten Eagles GM Marty Kuehnert dies at 78

0 Comments
TOKYO

Marty Kuehnert, the first general manager of the Rakuten Eagles, has died, the Japanese baseball club said Sunday. He was 78.

Kuehnert served as GM for the newly founded Sendai-based Eagles from October 2004 to April 2005.

In 2018, Kuehnert joined the front office of B-League basketball's Sendai 89ers.

The Stanford University graduate first came to Japan in 1965 as a student. He got involved in sports business and worked as a sports journalist after returning to Japan in 1969.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel