Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Baseball Arihara
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of baseball game in Arlington, Texas, on Sept 10, 2022. Photo: AP
baseball

Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers.

The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday.

“I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team's website. “I'll do my best to contribute to a championship.”

Arihara pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters before playing in the United States for two seasons in Texas. His career has been hampered by surgery on his right shoulder. He had a 3-7 record during his MLB career.

The Orix Buffaloes said there has been no announcement on Marwin Gonzalez signing with the team. Gonzalez played last season with the Yankees and his signing has been widely reported in Japan, citing sources in the United States.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog