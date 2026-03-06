 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Award Annulled Rugby
FILE - Scotland's Stuart Hogg reacts at the end of the rugby union international match between Scotland and New Zealand in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
sports

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg's royal honor has been revoked by King Charles

0 Comments
LONDON

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been stripped of a British royal honor after pleading guilty in 2024 to a charge of abusing his then-estranged wife.

The 33-year-old Hogg was named a Member of the British Empire, or MBE, in December 2023 for his services to the sport, but King Charles III directed that it be “cancelled and annulled,” according to the official public record The Gazette published Thursday.

Hogg had admitted to a charge accusing him of shouting and swearing at his then-wife as well as tracking her movements and sending alarming text messages. The offending took place over a five-year period, prosecutors said.

In January 2025, Hogg was sentenced to a “community payback order” — or community service — with one year’s supervision.

Hogg, a fullback, retired from professional rugby in 2023 shortly after reaching 100 appearances for Scotland. He had been named captain in 2020.

He then returned and signed for French club Montpellier. Hogg tore an Achilles tendon last April.

An MBE is “the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire level (excluding a knighthood/damehood), behind CBE and then OBE,” The Gazette explains. “An individual may be appointed an MBE for an outstanding achievement, or service to the community that has had a long-term, significant impact.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel