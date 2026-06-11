Formula 1 shift to more engine power, less electric for 2027 agreed

Italy's Andrea Kimi Antonelli steers his Mercedes during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Philippe Magoni)

auto racing

Formula 1 is set for a shift to more engine power and less electrical hybrid power from next year, but the pace of change is slower than had been planned.

The new-style F1 cars for 2026 were originally designed around a 50-50 split between engine and electrical power, in theory staying more relevant to a public now used to hybrid road cars. That meant compromises which brought a backlash from top drivers like Max Verstappen, who has considered leaving F1.

In reality, the split is more like 53% to 47% in favor of the engine currently, the governing body FIA said in a statement Wednesday announcing an agreement on the changes. That will shift to 58%-42% next year and 60%-40% in 2028, the FIA said.

It means cars will use more fuel — up to 13% more fuel flow will be allowed by 2028 — and typically deploy less electric power.

“The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat-out while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations,” the FIA said.

Announced ahead of this week's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, the amount of extra engine power for 2027 is less than the FIA said last month had been agreed “in principle” after meetings with teams and engine manufacturers.

That earlier announcement aimed for a 50-kilowatt increase in engine power for 2027, but it's now 20kW in 2027 and 50kW the year after. The changes are set for formal approval later this month, the FIA said.

Audi in particular had voiced concerns over the cost of big changes at a time when teams are already designing cars for 2027.

The 2026 cars have brought more overtaking, as the battery power makes it easier for drivers to take a position back, leading to some thrilling multi-lap battles.

It also brought the less thrilling sight of drivers lifting off the power on straights or going slow through corners to recharge their batteries.

The FIA tweaked the rules just three races into 2026 to curb what drivers considered some of the cars' worst tendencies, but there was broad agreement for bigger changes next year.

In a few years' time, F1 could look more like it did 20 years ago. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is pushing for a return to big, noisy traditional V8 engines by 2030 or 2031.

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