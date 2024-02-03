Newsletter Signup Register / Login
F1 Japanese GP Suzuka
FILE - Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, right, leads the field after the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit. The extension announced Friday, Feb, 2, 2024 is a sign of confidence in the Japanese GP ahead of a move from its usual October date to April, between the races in Australia and China. (Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via AP, File)
auto racing

Formula One extends Japanese Grand Prix contract at Suzuka to 2029

LONDON

The Japanese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until at least 2029 after a five-year contract extension to keep the race at the Suzuka Circuit.

It's a sign of confidence in the Japanese GP ahead of a move — from its usual date in September or October — to April, between the races in Australia and China. That's part of efforts to reduce the distance that teams travel between races and cut back on carbon emissions.

The extension was announced Friday by F1 and Honda Mobilityland, the Honda subsidiary that owns the track.

“Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted that F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029,” F1's president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Suzuka's traditional slot later in the season has seen it often play a crucial role in deciding the title. Max Verstappen secured his second championship there in 2022.

The Japanese GP was first part of the F1 schedule in 1976 and Suzuka hosted its first race in the championship in 1987. It has been the home of the Japanese GP for every edition since 2009, although the race was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

