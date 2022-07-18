Foster under fire as New Zealand launch snap review of Ireland loss

rugby union

Ian Foster's future as All Blacks head coach looks in doubt after New Zealand Rugby on Sunday launched an urgent review into the Ireland series defeat, which chief executive Mark Robinson deemed "not acceptable".

Robinson issued a short statement a day after New Zealand's 32-22 loss in the third and deciding test in Wellington, resulting in a home series defeat for the All Blacks for the first time in the professional era.

"Congratulations to the Irish team for their well-deserved win last night but clearly the performance across the series for the All Blacks was not acceptable as we know they have reflected. We all know there is a huge amount of work to do," Robinson said.

"Our focus now is to work with Ian and his team to understand thoroughly in advance of the Rugby Championship what is needed to improve performance and where to go from here. We will begin this work immediately."

A press conference scheduled with Foster earlier on Sunday was inexplicably cancelled.

The 57-year-old told reporters immediately after the test that he would not speak about his job, only the game, with a media officer stepping in to prevent further questioning.

Former long-serving assistant coach Foster was under pressure going into the series because of his modest record since succeeding Steve Hansen in 2020.

After winning the first test in Auckland, New Zealand were outplayed by Andy Farrell's well-drilled Irish team and have now lost four of their last five Tests.

Foster has overseen 16 wins in 24 tests -- unacceptable by his country's lofty expectations -- and they have dropped to a record-low fourth in the world rankings while having their indomitable reputation corroded by the results and glaring on-field flaws.

Foster is likely to need to explain himself over coming days to the board which last year extended his contract through to next year's World Cup, a decision that attracted widespread criticism.

New Zealand last changed their head coach between World Cups in 2002, when an under-performing Wayne Smith was succeeded by John Mitchell.

Robinson's desire for urgency comes less than three weeks before New Zealand's next assignment, two Rugby Championship tests in South Africa against the world champion Springboks.

The team was scheduled to have a week's rest to recover from the bruising Ireland series before re-assembling and flying to South Africa.

Former successful Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has been added to the All Blacks coaching staff for the Rugby Championship, which will also see tests against Argentina and Australia, with some pundits believing the New Zealander should take over from Foster.

If NZ Rugby want a complete change, they could call on Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, who has overseen six successful Super Rugby campaigns and is open in his desire for the national role.

Former New Zealand captain Sean Fitzpatrick fanned the flames Sunday, saying New Zealand had been "outcoached" by Ireland while speaking to Sky Sports.

The official All Blacks Facebook page attracted a stream of criticism directed at Foster and his assistant coaching team.

© 2022 AFP