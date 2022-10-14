Newsletter Signup Register / Login
golf

Fowler, Putnam lead Zozo after 2nd round as scores go low

0 Comments
INZAI, Chiba

Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam shared a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Zozo Championship, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.

It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.

Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.

The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace.

One stroke behind the leaders was Keegan Bradley with a 65.

Huh was asked if he had a round of 59 on his mind.

“Not really,” he said. “I knew if I made a couple more birdies it would have been nice, but I really never thought about a 59 in my head."

The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan with a purse of $11 million.

Dry conditions are expected for the third round with rain possible on Sunday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog